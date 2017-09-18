Armed LGBT activist Scout Schultz shot dead by US police

A student and LGBT activist has been shot dead at a campus in Atlanta.

Police said Scout Schultz, 21, a fourth-year engineering student, was armed with a knife.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said officers were called to the campus late on Saturday evening to reports of a person with a knife and a gun.

In a statement on its website, it said Schultz was armed with a knife and despite "multiple verbal commands", he was "not cooperative and would not comply" with officers' orders.

After Schultz "continued to advance" an officer fired, striking Schultz.

He died in hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.