Boris Johnson backed by Tory MPs over Brexit intervention

Boris Johnson has created a small political storm. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been backed by a number of Conservative MPs over his controversial Brexit intervention. The outspoken Foreign Secretary served up a political storm after publishing a 4,000-word blueprint for a "hard" Brexit, as Theresa May prepares to deliver her own speech about leaving the EU on Friday. Mr Johnson's article appeared to have caused a row in Downing Street, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd accusing him of "backseat driving" on Sunday. But a handful of prominent Brexiteers, including former Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, have come to Mr Johnson's defence. In a range of Brexit developments on Monday:

Mrs May is travelling to Canada for trade talks

Oliver Robbins, the Whitehall official leading Britain's negotiating team has been moved into a role as the PM's adviser

A Government blueprint revealed Britain is seeking a bespoke deal on security links with the EU under proposals to maintain co-operation on efforts to fight terrorism and serious crime

Home Secretary Amber Rudd was among those to criticise Mr Johnson. Credit: PA

No 10 sought to downplay the row, insisting that the Prime Minister "values" contributions from all Cabinet members on Brexit. In his article, published by the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson revived the claim that Brexit would result in £350m a week of funds for the UK.

This was criticised by the UK Statistics Authority chairman Sir David Norgrove, who argued the figure was being misused. Offering support to Mr Johnson, Environment Secretary Mr Gove tweeted that it was "important people look at what Boris actually wrote" in his article and the "debate should be forward looking on how to make most of life outside EU - not refighting referendum".

Michael Gove @michaelgove Follow In the debate on EU contributions it's important people look at what Boris actually wrote in his Telegraph article - not headlines

Tory Brexiteer John Redwood said there was no "moral or political or legal reason" to continue paying money to the EU after leaving. And he accused the Treasury of briefing that the UK would be prepared to continue paying into Brussels' coffers Defence minister Tobias Ellwood acknowledged there was discord in the Conservative Party over Brexit. He tweeted: "Party discord: Think many would agree we are not witnessing our finest hour, at a testing time when poise, purpose and unity are called for." Meanwhile, Tory MP Nadine Dorries called for Sir David's resignation, claiming he was "playing politics" by publicly criticising Mr Johnson.

John Redwood came to Mr Johnson's defence. Credit: PA