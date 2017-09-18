British ultra-endurance athlete Mark Beaumont cycles around world in 79 days to smash world record

Mark Beaumont has made it around the world in 79 days. Credit: PA

Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont has circumnavigated the globe in 79 days, smashing the previous record in the process. The Brit anticipated the gruelling challenge taking 80 days, but arrived at the finish line in Paris one day early. Beaumont started his record-breaking feat in France in July, eventually arriving back in Paris on Monday evening.

It is expected that the Scot has beaten the previous record of 123 days by 44 days, but Beaumont is still waiting for official verification. As part of the 18,000 Artemis World Cycle challenge, Beaumont was exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the southern hemisphere, as well as forest fires in North America. The route took Beaumont through 16 separate countries, as he travelled across Europe to Russia and Mongolia, but ending the first stage in Beijing. Beaumont also cycled through Australia, New Zealand and North America, before travelling back to Europe, where he went from Lisbon to Paris for the final leg. As part of his daily routine, the athlete had to spend 16 hours in the saddle to complete the requisite 240 miles a day off the back of just five hours sleep.

