Does Theresa May have the power to biff Boris?

At a time of acute global insecurity, and on the eve of the 72nd session United Nations General Assembly in New York, it is a marvellous look for the UK that its Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is rowing with the country's chief statistician Sir David Norgrove about whether he told a porky when repeating the claim that leaving the European Union will liberate £350m a week for deployment in the NHS.

As for the Prime Minister, with whom I and other hacks are travelling first to Canada and then to the UN - to discuss crises from North Korea to Burma to the global threat of terror from so-called Islamic State - she will be in two minds about how Johnson's attempt to upstage her Brexit speech, planned for Friday, has instead imprisoned him in a fatuous spat he cannot win (unless he accepts that the £350m is not a robust number, but simply symbolises the unwillingness of Brexiteering ultras to pay anything to the EU for market access after the UK leaves).

On the one hand, Johnson has succeeded in isolating himself, with what looks like a disloyal attempt to destabilise her, from most of the Cabinet and her backbench MPs.

That is good for her.

On the other, her apparent inability to punish him merely underlines her own tenuous grip on office.