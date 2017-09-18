- ITV Report
The Handmaid’s Tale scoops up string of Emmy Awards
The dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale” was the big winner at the Emmy Awards, picking up best TV drama, best drama writing and directing -and earning Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd best actress and best drama supporting actress, respectively.
“Veep” and “Saturday Night Live” were also big winners.
Sterling K Brown won his second back-to-back Emmy for his role in the series “This Is Us”.
Donald Glover won the best comedy actor for “Atlanta,” which he created, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus was honoured for a sixth time for her role as a self-absorbed politician in the comedy “Veep,” named best comedy for the third time.
“Saturday Night Live” triumphed early for a season of skewering President Donald Trump, while the ceremony and host Stephen Colbert did likewise.
The trophies for best supporting comedy acting went to Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton on “SNL,” and Alec Baldwin for his Trump portrayal on the NBC show.
McKinnon thanked Clinton for her “grace and grit.” Baldwin spoke directly to Trump, who has complained in the past that he was cheated out of a trophy for hosting “Celebrity Apprentice”: “I suppose I should say, ‘At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.’”
Melissa McCarthy was honoured at last weekend’s creative arts Emmys as best guest actress for her “SNL” work, including portraying Sean Spicer. The former White House press secretary made a surprise Emmys appearance, wheeling in his own podium.
“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world,” Spicer shouted with authority, echoing his claim that Trump’s inauguration crowd was the biggest ever and evoking McCarthy’s manic portrayal of him.
Colbert’s song-and-dance opening — with help from Chance the Rapper — included the song “Everything Is Better on TV,” which repeatedly slammed Trump, mentioning his ties to Russia and including the lyric “even treason is better on TV.”
John Lithgow, who received the best supporting drama actor for his role as British leader Winston Churchill in “The Crown,” took a more diplomatic approach to political commentary.
“Most of all I have to thank Winston Churchill. In these crazy times, his life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like,” Lithgow said.
“Big Little Lies” won the limited series award, with Nicole Kidman taking the lead actress award and supporting honors going to her castmates Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.
Riz Ahmed was honored as best limited series actor for “The Night Of.” “Black Mirror: San Junipero” was named best TV movie.
Lena Waithe became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for comedy series writing, for “Master of None,” sharing the award with series co-creator Aziz Ansari, who is of Indian heritage.
TV academy President and CEO Hayma Washington paid tribute to TV’s increasing diversity. That was reflected in the record number of African-American continuing series acting nominees, but Latinos were overlooked and Ansari was the only Asian-American contender.
“The Voice” won the reality competition category. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won the award for variety talk series, prompting also-rans Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to jokingly raise a glass to each other and speculate maybe the wrong name was announced.
The “In Memorian” segment had several notable exclusions, including Dick Gregory and Harry Dean Stanton.