The Handmaid’s Tale scoops up string of Emmy Awards

Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 'The Handmaid's Tale'. Credit: AP

The dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale” was the big winner at the Emmy Awards, picking up best TV drama, best drama writing and directing -and earning Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd best actress and best drama supporting actress, respectively. “Veep” and “Saturday Night Live” were also big winners. Sterling K Brown won his second back-to-back Emmy for his role in the series “This Is Us”. Donald Glover won the best comedy actor for “Atlanta,” which he created, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus was honoured for a sixth time for her role as a self-absorbed politician in the comedy “Veep,” named best comedy for the third time. “Saturday Night Live” triumphed early for a season of skewering President Donald Trump, while the ceremony and host Stephen Colbert did likewise.

Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for 'Saturday Night Live'. Credit: AP

The trophies for best supporting comedy acting went to Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton on “SNL,” and Alec Baldwin for his Trump portrayal on the NBC show. McKinnon thanked Clinton for her “grace and grit.” Baldwin spoke directly to Trump, who has complained in the past that he was cheated out of a trophy for hosting “Celebrity Apprentice”: “I suppose I should say, ‘At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.’” Melissa McCarthy was honoured at last weekend’s creative arts Emmys as best guest actress for her “SNL” work, including portraying Sean Spicer. The former White House press secretary made a surprise Emmys appearance, wheeling in his own podium. “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world,” Spicer shouted with authority, echoing his claim that Trump’s inauguration crowd was the biggest ever and evoking McCarthy’s manic portrayal of him.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made an appearance. Credit: APTN

Colbert’s song-and-dance opening — with help from Chance the Rapper — included the song “Everything Is Better on TV,” which repeatedly slammed Trump, mentioning his ties to Russia and including the lyric “even treason is better on TV.” John Lithgow, who received the best supporting drama actor for his role as British leader Winston Churchill in “The Crown,” took a more diplomatic approach to political commentary. “Most of all I have to thank Winston Churchill. In these crazy times, his life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like,” Lithgow said. “Big Little Lies” won the limited series award, with Nicole Kidman taking the lead actress award and supporting honors going to her castmates Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern.

John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for 'The Crown'. Credit: AP