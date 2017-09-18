Hurricane Maria threatens Irma-battered Caribbean islands

Hurricane Irma caused huge damage to the British Virgin Islands. Credit: AP

A fresh hurricane warning has been put in place for British overseas territories and parts of the Caribbean this week, just days after Irma unleashed devastation on the region. Forecasters said on Sunday that Maria had strengthened into a hurricane and would intensify before hitting the Leeward Islands on Monday night. Hurricane conditions were expected for Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, and the National Hurricane Centre warned Puerto Rico to monitor the storm. It comes less than a fortnight after Hurricane Irma - the most powerful Atlantic storm on record - killed at least 84 people, more than half of them in the Caribbean. On Sunday evening the centre of the storm was about 125 miles northeast of Barbados and about 255 miles southeast of the Leeward island of Dominica.

The cone contains the probable path of the centre of the hurricane but does not show the size of it. Credit: National Hurricane Centre

Chris Austin from the Department for International Development, who is now leading the UK's response to the disaster, said the Joint Task Force is anticipating having to provide further short term relief as Hurricane Maria edges closer. He said they have already provided 75 tonnes of aid - including shelter kits, food and water - but that the 5,000 tarpaulins already distributed could be lost in the new weather front. "We are planning for the unexpected, we are planning for the worst, we need to demonstrate our own resilience because there could be some pretty sharp backwards steps I think," he said. Brigadier John Ridge, the second in command of the Joint Task Force, said the UK's military helicopters and aircraft in the region "will be kept out of harm's way" in Barbados, where there is cover to protect them.

Royal Marines deliver aid to the islanders of Jost Van Dkye, British Virgin Islands. Credit: AP