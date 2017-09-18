Life on Mars: Researchers emerge from long-term isolation

Six people who had confined themselves to a dome on a remote Hawaiian volcano to simulate a mission to Mars have emerged after eight months in isolation.

The team, which included a British man, tucked into a fresh fruit buffet after having eaten mainly freeze-dried food since the start of the year.

Samuel Payler, a doctoral candidate at the UK Centre for Astrobiology at the University of Edinburgh, and five other researchers entered the HI-SEAS (Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation) habitat on Mauna Loa in January.