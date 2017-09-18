Sir Vince Cable: 'Nothing intellectually superior' about being a Remainer

Sir Vince Cable has told ITV News there is "nothing intellectually superior" about being a Remainer, as the Liberal Democrats put Brexit at the heart of their annual party conference.

Speaking in Bournemouth, he said Brexiteers were just as intelligent, but said the two sides disagree on the arguments. He insisted offering a second referendum on the terms of Brexit was "no criticism whatsoever of the electorate" for the choice they made first time around.

The Lib Dem leader is pledging an "exit from Brexit" referendum once a deal with Brussels has been done, allowing voters to back out if they don't like the final package. But he admitted that "It is possible the government could achieve a negotiation that minimises the damage", while insisting he still thinks leaving the EU will be worse for Britain than staying in.