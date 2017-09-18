Boris Johnson row threatens to overshadow Theresa May's Canada Brexit talks

Theresa May and Justin Trudeau (right) are expected to agree the establishment of a new joint working group. Credit: PA

Theresa May heads to Canada on Monday to lay the foundations for for a post-Brexit trade deal amid a ongoing furore over the Government's approach to withdrawal from the EU. The Prime Minister was facing calls to sack Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who was branded a "backseat driver" by a cabinet colleague, after he set out his vision for a hard Brexit in a 4,000-word essay in the Daily Telegraph. Mr Johnson's intervention, which led to a spat between him and the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority, came just days before a major speech in which Mrs May is expected to offer compromise.

A new trade deal between the EU and Canada is due to come into effect on Thursday, eliminating 98% of Canadian import duties, in what Downing Street describes as a "significant boon" for UK exporters. But when Britain leaves the EU, it will fall out of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), which was championed by the UK and took seven years to negotiate. Mrs May hopes to use Ceta as a model for a new bilateral arrangement between Britain and Canada to be introduced "swiftly" after Brexit.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed last October. Credit: AP

Under the terms of its EU membership, the UK cannot seal a free trade agreement with an outside country before its departure, though it remains unclear whether this will be possible during the "transition period" expected to last two or three years after the official date of Brexit in March 2019. The Prime Minister and her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau are expected to agree the establishment of a new joint working group, the 13th established by the UK since last year's referendum, to prepare the ground for a bilateral deal based on Ceta soon after Brexit.

£15.2bn The UK-Canada bilateral trade relationship is worth more than £15 billion

£1.75bn The amount of Canadian investment in the UK since March alone