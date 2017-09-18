Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink driving

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to drink driving on a night out while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

The Everton and former Manchester United star was stopped by police when driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

Rooney, 31, was later arrested and bailed.

On Monday he entered his guilty plea at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

More to follow