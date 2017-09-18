Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

Today Showers will develop more widely during the afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy, mainly in the east. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Tonight Showers will continue through the evening for some. Then, overnight will thicken for a time bringing a spells of patchy rain, mainly to southern areas. By the end of the night it will be dry and under clearing skies it will turn chilly. Mist patches will form in place. Minimum temperature 7 °C.