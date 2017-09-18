- ITV Report
-
Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers
Today Showers will develop more widely during the afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy, mainly in the east. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Tonight Showers will continue through the evening for some. Then, overnight will thicken for a time bringing a spells of patchy rain, mainly to southern areas. By the end of the night it will be dry and under clearing skies it will turn chilly. Mist patches will form in place. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
Tuesday Any patches of mist or fog should clear through the morning. Tuesday should be a fine and dry day with sunny intervals and light winds. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday Wednesday dry with sunny periods after early fog patches clear. Similar on Thursday but perhaps rain in the evening. Friday dry with sunny spells. Generally warmer than of late