Weather: Sunshine and showers, heaviest in the east

Today: Chilly to start with fog patches. Sunshine and showers across much of England and Wales, locally heavy in the east. Fewer showers elsewhere, but cloud will thicken across eastern Scotland with rain at times, pushing into northern England later.

Tonight: Rain across northern England will move south overnight. Drier elsewhere with only isolated showers. Under clear skies it will turn chilly once again, with patches of fog and low cloud.

Tuesday: Fog patches will clear to leave a dry day for most with sunny spells. Rain across the Northern Isles. Thicker cloud across Northern Ireland, possibly with rain by evening.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Northern and western areas will be cloudiest with spells of rain, heavy at times, and stronger winds. Drier in the southeast with sunny spells. Warmer generally than of late.