West Brom and England midfielder Jake Livermore reassures Baggies fans over break from football

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore insists his break from football is only to "rest his body" after fans voiced their concerns.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis said the 27-year-old England international, who was left out of the squad for Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with West Ham, would not train again until Thursday with the player feeling "jaded".

Livermore moved to reassure worried supporters that all was well via his Twitter account on Monday morning.

He tweeted: "Just to clarify, the club (both management and medical) made the decision it was the right and only time to take a few days off to rest my body.

"I hadn't had this time in summer due to international duties and then myself wanting to do a full pre-season with my then new team-mates.