Boris Johnson 'won't resign' over Brexit intervention fallout, Foreign Secretary insists

Boris Johnson will not resign as Foreign Secretary, he insists - despite the fallout surrounding his Brexit intervention.

The Cabinet minister ruled out rumours he might walk away over differences with Theresa May about what kind of deal should be struck with the European Union.

Mr Johnson left himself open for criticism after breaking rank and publishing a 4,000-word article about his ambitions for a "hard" Brexit on Friday.

In an seemingly coordinated slap-down, he was accused of "backseat driving" by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, before the Prime Minister warned "this government is driven from the front and we're all going to the same destination".

And on Tuesday Mrs May added that the Cabinet was "absolutely clear about the destination we are aiming for".

Denying reports of a rift over Brexit, Mr Johnson described the Cabinet as a "nest of singing birds" on Tuesday, and insisted he would not resign.