- ITV Report
Boris Johnson 'won't resign' over Brexit intervention fallout, Foreign Secretary insists
Boris Johnson will not resign as Foreign Secretary, he insists - despite the fallout surrounding his Brexit intervention.
The Cabinet minister ruled out rumours he might walk away over differences with Theresa May about what kind of deal should be struck with the European Union.
Mr Johnson left himself open for criticism after breaking rank and publishing a 4,000-word article about his ambitions for a "hard" Brexit on Friday.
In an seemingly coordinated slap-down, he was accused of "backseat driving" by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, before the Prime Minister warned "this government is driven from the front and we're all going to the same destination".
And on Tuesday Mrs May added that the Cabinet was "absolutely clear about the destination we are aiming for".
Denying reports of a rift over Brexit, Mr Johnson described the Cabinet as a "nest of singing birds" on Tuesday, and insisted he would not resign.
The former Tory leadership hopeful spoke to TV cameras in New York after bumping into them on his return from a jog.
It came after the Daily Telegraph claimed he might quit his role depending on what Mrs May says in her upcoming Brexit speech - scheduled for Friday in Florence.
Asked if there was a Cabinet split on Europe, Mr Johnson said: "No, we are a Government working together. We are a nest of singing birds."
And asked directly if he would resign, he replied: "No."
Mr Johnson is due to meet with the Prime Minister for the first time since the article's publication at the United Nations General Assembly.
Within Mr Johnson's "hard" Brexit thesis was repetition of the claim Britain would recoup £350m a week by leaving the EU.
The figure, which has been at the centre of consistent debate, was not backed up by Mrs May, who stated "the amount we pay into the European Union changes year by year".
She also confirmed that Downing Street had not given Mr Johnson's magnum-opus the go-ahead.
But, ahead of a special ministerial meeting to discuss her Brexit speech, she said she expected Mr Johnson to remain in his Cabinet role.
Mrs May said: "Boris is doing good work as Foreign Secretary. He has been doing that here at the United Nations."