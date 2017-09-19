Teenager arrested over murder of British woman on solo kayaking trip in Brazil

A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a British adventurer in Brazil.

Emma Kelty, 43, died while she was kayaking 4000km across the Amazon River.

The former headteacher was last heard from on Wednesday 13 September. Her last known whereabouts was around 150 miles west of the jungle city of Manaus.

Ms Kelty regularly used social media to update her friends on her journey, documenting her travels.

A Foreign Office spokesman said on Tuesday: "We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Brazil and are in contact with the Brazilian authorities."