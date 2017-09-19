Donald Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea in fiery United Nations speech

US President Donald Trump has described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "rocket man" who is "on a suicide mission for himself' in a speech to the United Nations.

Mr Trump also threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if the US is forced to defend itself or its allies from aggression by the rogue state.

In a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Trump also took aim at Iran, labelling an "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

Mr Trump signalled a stronger approach to Tehran, questioning the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran struck by his predecessor Barack Obama.

He said world leaders "cannot abide" by the agreement if it "provides cover" for Iran to eventually build its nuclear programme.

The US administration last week extended sanctions relief to Iran, avoiding imminent action that could implode the landmark agreement.

But the harshest words were saved for North Korea and its 33-year-old dictator.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," Trump said about the North Korean leader.

He said of the U.S.: "If it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."