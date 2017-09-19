Donald Trump to call for united front against North Korea and Iran at UN General Assembly

Donald Trump is set to call on world leaders to rally together in the face of threats from North Korea and Iran when he addresses the UN General Assembly.

The US president is expected to advocate a concerted global approach to counter nuclear worries emanating from both countries.

Mr Trump, who is making his first appearance at the Assembly in New York, has previously threatened North Korea with "fire and fury", and will argue that dangers posed by Kim Jong-un should unite the world.

It is unclear whether he will criticise particular nations for failing to rein in Pyongyang - notably China.

He will issue warnings over Iran's own nuclear ambitions, while also addressing instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism.