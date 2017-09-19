- ITV Report
Eight-year-old boy named as latest Grenfell fire victim
The latest victim of the Grenfell Tower fire to be named is eight-year-old Mehdi El-Wahabi.
His family described Mehdi as a "calm and friendly young boy" in a statement.
The family said: "Mehdi was a calm and friendly young boy who loved his family very much. He was loved by staff and pupils at his school who held a beautiful memorial and made a plaque in memory of him."
Earlier on Tuesday police said the total number of victims could potentially fall below 80.
The authorities have so far confirmed the identities of 60 people who died in the fire.
Twenty-nine victims of the tragedy have been identified by the authorities, but their names are yet to be released at the request of their families.