Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand has confirmed he will attempt to become a professional boxer

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has confirmed he will attempt to become a professional boxer with the ultimate aim of challenging for a title belt.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football in May 2015, is taking part in Betfair's 'Defender to Contender' project and will be training with former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

A Betfair press release said Ferdinand would be seeking to qualify for a British Boxing Board of Control licence before starting training and competing for a title belt.