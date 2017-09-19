Grenfell Tower: Individual manslaughter charges may be considered

Investigations into the Grenfell Tower tragedy have begun Credit: PA

Individual manslaughter charges may be considered in the criminal investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire, Scotland Yard said. Police are probing eight cases of fraud involving people who claimed money after the disaster and four possible thefts from flats on the lower levels of the Tower while it was under 24-hour security, a spokesperson added. Corporate manslaughter charges may also be looked at, police previously said. Police now believe that the death toll from the June 14 blaze may fall slightly from the current estimate of around 80. Commander Stuart Cundy said the progress made in terms of recovering remains was "much higher" than he had expected three months ago.

'Justice for Grenfell' campaigners Credit: PA

Some 60 of the estimated 80 people killed in the fire have been formally identified, he said, adding that the exact figure would not be known until the investigation was complete. He said the 80 figure "may come down a little bit" due to the recoveries made from the tower, the number of identifications made and video evidence from the night. CCTV viewed by police showed that 240 people left the tower between midnight and 8am on the night of the fire. But, he said, there could still be people with no social or family connection outside of the tower, and not on any official lists, who therefore could still be within the high-rise. He declined to put a number on how many the death count could fall by. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bonner said the investigation would deal with "whatever offences come to light".

Commander Stuart Cundy speaking in the wake of the fire in June Credit: PA