Hurricane Maria becomes 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 storm

Hurricane Maria has intensified into a "potentially catastrophic" category five hurricane as it threatened to batter Caribbean islands still reeling from Irma.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) declared it had upgraded the hurricane to its highest category after recording 160mph winds

Maria made landfall with Dominica on Monday and is expected to reach the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Maria is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC said.

Up to 15 inches of rain is predicted to fall as Maria barrels across the Caribbean, with "isolated maximum amounts of 20in (51cm)" expected to deluge the British Virgin Islands.

In Anguilla up to 8in (20cm) could be recorded. The NHC has warned that "rainfall on these islands could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides".

Warnings of surges which may be nine feet higher than normal tide levels have also been issued.

UK International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, said the Government is under no illusion about the possible impact of Maria and said they are taking steps to prepare communities.

Brigadier John Ridge, the second in command of the Joint Task Force, said the British Virgin Islands has "already been weakened" and that the situation "doesn't look good".

"It kind of does not matter which way the hurricane goes, it is bad. They are either going to get the wind, which will pick up all the debris that is lying around," he said.

"And also, irritatingly, where they have made progress in getting covers over the houses and power lines up, it will potentially damage that again."