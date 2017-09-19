Jihadist propaganda gets more clicks in UK than rest of Europe

More jihadist propaganda is viewed online in the UK than any other country in Europe, according to major new report.

The think tank Policy Exchange said only Turkey, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq registered more clicks for jihadist content online, such as execution videos and bomb-making instructions.

Experts say IS - also known as ISIS or Daesh - produces around 100 pieces of new content in an average week, and that its decline online has been "significantly overstated".

The 131-page assessment reveals that tens of thousands of users access jihadist material online from all over the globe.

Concerns over the availability of terrorist material on the internet have intensified after the UK was targeted by its fifth terror attack of the year last week.