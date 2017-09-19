Lib Dems won't succeed as 'Ukip in reverse', says leader Sir Vince Cable

Vince Cable was speaking at the Liberal Democrats conference. Credit: PA

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable says the party cannot succeed by being just "Ukip in reverse", he told their conference in Bournemouth. Cable called for the Lib Dems to come up with their own ideas for economic reform and changed to tuition fees, as he forced the point that his is the only pro-European. The former business secretary wants to dis-incentivise the owning of second homes and talked of higher taxes for the wealthy.

Sir Vince replaced Tim Farron as leader. Credit: PA

“I want our party to lead the fight against Brexit. But we should not be consumed by Brexit to the exclusion of everything else. “We are not a single-issue party...we’re not Ukip in reverse. I see our future as a party of government.”

There was criticism aimed at those in charge of the Brexit talks, as Cable made his view clears on the matter, saying the country would be left poorer if it were to leave the European Union. "Quite simply, Brexit Britain will be poorer and weaker than if we had decided to stay in Europe. Brexit was described by the Brexit Secretary himself as an operation of such technical complexity that it makes the moon landing look simple. "I have to say it is a pity that the Brexit landing is being managed by people who would struggle to get their heads around a toddlers’ Lego set."

Former leader Tim Farron watched on. Credit: PA