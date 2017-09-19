Mexico City rocked by 7.1 magnitude earthquake on anniversary of killer 1985 quake

An injured man is pulled from a collapsed building in Mexico City. Credit: PA

A powerful earthquake has hit central Mexico, causing deaths and collapsing buildings in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. Mexican media broadcast images of multiple downed buildings in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby Cuernavaca Dramatic video showed one mid-rise building collapsing into a cloud of dust amid cries from onlookers. It was not clear whether anyone was inside, but Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera reported that there were people trapped in some buildings.

Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapse in Mexico City. Credit: PA

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles south east of Mexico City. Mexico State Governor Alfredo del Mazo told the Televisa news network that two people died in his state, which surrounds the capital: a quarry worker who was killed when the quake unleashed a rockslide and another person who was hit by a falling lamppost. Thousands of people fled office buildings and hugged to calm each other along Mexico City's central Reforma Avenue as alarms blared, and traffic stopped around the Angel of Independence monument.

People flood the streets in Mexico City after the earthquake. Credit: PA

In the Roma neighbourhood, which was struck hard by the 1985 quake, piles of stucco and brick fallen from building facades littered the streets. Two men calmed a woman seated on a stool in the street, blood trickling form a small wound on her knee. At a nearby market, a worker in a hardhat walked around the outside warning people not to smoke as a smell of gas filled the air.

People flood the streets in Mexico City after the earthquake struck. Credit: PA

Market trader Edith Lopez, 25, was in a taxi a few blocks away when the quake struck. She said she saw glass bursting out of the windows of some buildings. She was anxiously trying to locate her children, whom she had left in the care of her disabled mother. Pictures fell from office building walls, objects were shaken off of flat surfaces and computer monitors toppled over.

