Mild with some early mist patches

A milder night ahead with some cloud low enough to be misty in places.

More of a breeze across the areas next to the Irish Sea with some rain moving into Northern Ireland and Scotland by daybreak - this extending into western England and Wales by Wednesday afternoon.

Elsewhere it'll be a drier day and after a fine start with early sunshine, more cloud cover is expected, but with a southerly breeze staying very mild with temperatures up a couple of degrees compared to Tuesday.