Nerf guns: Doctors warn over dangers of eye injuries

Doctors have warned of the dangers of Nerf guns - after a spike in eye injuries.

The soft bullets fired from the toy guns can lead to internal bleeding around the eye as well as blurred vision, experts said.

Protective eye goggles should be worn and the age limit for Nerf guns - currently set at eight years old - should be reconsidered, medics suggested.

It comes after A&E doctors at the UK's leading eye hospital treated three patients who suffered internal bleeding from the guns.

The child complained of pain and blurred vision.

He developed swelling of the outer layer of the eye (cornea), and the inner layer of the eye (retina), from the force and speed of the bullet fired by the gun.