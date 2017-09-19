- ITV Report
-
New 'funnel' bins aim to stop littering on motorways
Highways England are looking to put a stop to lazy drivers who don't bother to bin their rubbish.
A new funnel design for bins placed at Lymm services will allow drivers to throw waste into the bins provided without leaving their vehicles.
The bins are part of a trial, which could be extended along the M6, if they prove successful at the site in Cheshire.
The bins are designed to be at window height, allowing for easy disposal of any rubbish.
Highways England removes over 200,000 sacks of rubbish from motorways each year, with the new measures aimed to decrease this.
During a previous trial at Winchester services in 2006, litter was reduced by 25% thanks to the installation of the bins.