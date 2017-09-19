Parsons Green bombing: Police granted more time to question suspects

Detectives have been granted more time to question two men held over the Parsons Green terror attack.

The men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on Saturday over the bombing on a London Tube train during Friday morning rush hour.

The 21-year-old has been identified by his employers as Yahyah Farroukh, but the identity of the other man has yet to be released.

The suspects are understood to be from Iraq and Syria and are thought to have been fostered by the same British couple.

Scotland Yard said magistrates had granted warrants allowing the 18-year-old to be held until Saturday September 23, and Farroukh until Thursday September 21.