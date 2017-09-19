Theresa May says Cabinet - including Boris Johnson - is 'absolutely united' on Brexit

The Prime Minister has insisted that the Government is "absolutely" united on Brexit despite Boris Johnson's recent intervention which sparked speculation that he may resign.

Speaking from the United Nations Geneva Assembly in New York, Theresa May told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that the Cabinet is "all focusing on exactly the same thing".

"We are all absolutely united on making sure that what we get out of the negotiations with the European Union is a good deal on trade for the UK, a good deal in relation to our future cooperation on security matters, on justice and home affairs matters, a deep and special partnership as I have said before with the EU for the future," said Mrs May.

"But that we're also able to do trade deals around the rest of the world and also of course leaving the EU means we take control of our money, of our borders and of our laws," she added.

Mr Johnson is also at the United Nations General Assembly but Mrs May's spokesman said they had not met since the Foreign Secretary's intervention.

Earlier on Tuesday Boris Johnson had told ITV News that he would not be resigning as Foreign Secretary despite the rumours that have been growing since he published a 4,000-word article about his ambitions for a "hard" Brexit on Friday.