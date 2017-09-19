Third arrest made over Parsons Green terror attack

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Newport, South Wales, in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack, Scotland Yard said.

Police began searching a property in Newport after arresting the man just after 7pm on Tuesday.

It is the third arrest in relation to Friday's explosion in west London which left 30 people injured. An 18-year-old, believed to be the suspected bomber, was arrested at Dover's ferry port on Saturday.