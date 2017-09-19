- ITV Report
Third arrest made over Parsons Green terror attack
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Newport, South Wales, in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack, Scotland Yard said.
Police began searching a property in Newport after arresting the man just after 7pm on Tuesday.
It is the third arrest in relation to Friday's explosion in west London which left 30 people injured. An 18-year-old, believed to be the suspected bomber, was arrested at Dover's ferry port on Saturday.
A 21-year-old, believed to be Yahyah Farroukh, was arrested at a chicken shop in Hounslow, west London, also on Saturday. Both remain in custody.
Farroukh and the suspected bomber are believed to have spent time living with foster parents Penelope and Ronald Jones, aged 71 and 88 respectively, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.
Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday. We now have three men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.
"We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption. However it is important that we continue with these searches and I'd like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation."
