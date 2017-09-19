UK to withdraw military work in Myanmar over Rohingya violence

Rohingya refugees arrive on the Bangladeshi's Shah Porir Dip Island. Credit: PA

Britain is to withdraw engagement with Myanmar's military until the campaign of violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority is ended, Theresa May has announced. The move came after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson joined representatives of the US, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Sweden and Denmark to raise the issue with Myanmar's national security adviser on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the treatment of the Rohingyas, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled their homes, many seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a round of TV interviews in New York, Mrs May said the UK was "very concerned" about what was happening to the Rohingya people Myanmar, which is also known as Burma.

The military action against them must stop. We've seen too many vulnerable people having to flee for their lives. Aung San Suu Kyi and the Burmese government need to make it very clear that the military action should stop. The British Government is announcing today that we are going to stop all defence engagement and training of the Burmese military by the Ministry of Defence until this issue is resolved. – Theresa May

Answers to written parliamentary questions showed that the UK does not provide combat training, but instead seeks to educate soldiers in democracy, leadership and the English language. Asked if the action was co-ordinated with international allies, Mrs May said: "There has been very clear international concern about the issue of the Rohingya people and what is happening to them. "I was discussing this yesterday in Canada with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The British Government believes we must show our concern, and that's why we are going to stop all defence engagement and training of the Burmese military by the Ministry of Defence until this issue is satisfactorily resolved." Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize winner, has stayed away from the UN gathering but used a speech in Burma to respond to the outcry over the situation. She told foreign diplomats in the Burmese capital Naypyidaw that "more than half" of the Rohingya villages were not affected by the violence.