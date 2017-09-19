Weather: A mostly pleasant and settled day

Today: A chilly morning with some patchy mist and fog and the odd coastal shower. Mist, fog and showers will clear to leave a dry day with plenty of sunny spells. With light winds it will feel pleasant in the sunshine.

Tonight: A mostly dry night across the UK, although some cloud and rain pushing into Northern Ireland and western Scotland and the odd light shower in the southwest.

Wednesday: Cloud and rain, at times heavy, in northwestern parts, along with some locally strong winds for western coasts and hills. Dry with sunny spells in the southeast.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Rain clearing eastward through Thursday. Mostly dry and sunny on Friday but rain arriving in the northwest, and then west later. Dry and fine on Saturday, cloudier in the north.