- ITV Report
-
Best conditions across the east today
Wet and windy weather spreading across northern and some western parts today, with some heavy rain likely across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Elsewhere, staying largely dry with warm sunny spells, although the odd spot of light rain is possible.
Outbreaks of rain continuing overnight over Scotland, Wales and western and northern parts of England. Staying mostly dry across the rest of England. Rain clearing Northern Ireland with clear spells developing.