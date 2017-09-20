Boris Johnson's act of Brexit self harm

You will read in various newspapers that a deal has been done between Downing Street and the foreign secretary on the glide path to total Brexit, that has persuaded Boris Johnson not to quit.

According to well placed sources it is true that Johnson is not quitting - or at least not now. And indeed Johnson said as much to me, Pienaar and Rigby this morning, as you will recall.

But those sources also insist May has not offered Johnson a deal, and that he has not persuaded her to change her Brexit plans in anyway.

What seems to have happened is that he exaggerated to himself how angry Tory MPs and members would be by her moves to bow to pressure, especially from the chancellor, for a transition deal that would involve the UK continuing to pay perhaps £10bn a year into European Union coffers, to preserve the UK's trading arrangements with the EU's single market for two or maybe three years.