Earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Japan.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit early on Thursday morning local time, 176 miles south east of the city of Kamaishi and 200 miles east of Fukushima.

A huge 2011 earthquake off the coast crippled the Fukushima nuclear plant and caused meltdowns in three reactors in what is regarded as one of the worst nuclear disasters the world has seen.

There has been no tsunami threat issued.

The earthquake comes as Mexico reels from a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that collapsed buildings and killed at least 225 people.