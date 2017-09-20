Emma Kelty dead: British kayaker 'murdered by gang' on Amazon trip in Brazil

British adventurer Emma Kelty was last heard from on September 13, days after posting about her fears of being robbed or murdered in a jungle area in Brazil's remote north used for drug trafficking.

The 43-year-old former headteacher's three siblings said she was "dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed", in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

Three people were in custody, he told the Associated Press news agency, including a teenager who had confessed to carrying out the killing with six other people.