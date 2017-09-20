England Women's boss Mark Sampson sacked over 'evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour'

England Women's manager Mark Sampson has been sacked due to "clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach".

The Football Association said the "termination" of the 34-year-old's contract relates to his time as manager of Bristol Academy.

It continued that the 34-year-old's dismissal had nothing to do with allegations of discrimination made against Sampson by former England striker Eni Aluko.

The FA said it had sacked Sampson because: "In 2014, safeguarding allegations were made against him [Sampson] about his time with Bristol.

"The safeguarding assessment was that he did not pose a risk working in the game.

"However, the full report of that investigation was only brought to the attention of the current FA leadership last week and it is our judgement that it revealed clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach.

"It is on this basis that we have acted quickly to agree a termination of Mark's contract."

Martin Glenn, FA Chief Executive added that while "no laws were broken", Sampson "crossed the line between the appropriate barrier between coach and players".

However, he stressed that the former manager "does not pose a safeguarding threat in football".