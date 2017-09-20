Residents of nearly 60 Glasgow flats 'unaware' buildings have Grenfell-type cladding

Residents of nearly 60 blocks of flats in Glasgow were not told combustible cladding similar to that found on Grenfell Tower had been found on the buildings.

Glasgow city council have known since August that 57 privately owned blocks had aluminium composite material (ACM cladding).

But neither the residents nor the owners were told. The information was also withheld from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish government was only told in early September.

The information was made public on Wednesday to a parliamentary committee by the council's assistant head of planning and building standards, Raymond Barlow.

He revealed the council had notified the Scottish Government's ministerial working group and would wait to see what action they suggested.

The council said there was "no suggestion that these buildings are a particular fire risk" and said it was important people did not "panic".

"If we had had any fear that people in these properties were at any risk, we would have used our building control powers to shut the buildings and compel the owners to carry out remedial work,” the council said in a statement.

Tests on building materials across the UK began after the Grenfell Tower fire which killed up to 80 people in June.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Glasgow City Council was asked by the Scottish Government’s Ministerial Working Group to identify properties which featured ACM as part of their construction. This was a lengthy process which involved manually inspecting several thousand paper records.

“We reported back to the Government at the start of this month and they asked us a number of follow up questions which we are in the process of answering."