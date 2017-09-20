Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico pummelled as hurricane leaves nine dead in Caribbean

Families play cards in a hurricane shelter in Puerto Rico's capital San Juan. Credit: PA

Hurricane Maria is currently pummelling Puerto Rico with 155mph winds after already leaving at least nine people dead in the Caribbean. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the US territory early on Wednesday and is expected to last the island with life-threatening winds for up to 24 hours, forecasters said. People calling local radio stations reported that doors were flying off hinges and a water tank flew away in the island's southern region. Meanwhile, widespread flooding was reported in the capital of San Juan, with water running down one apartment's interior staircase.

"This is going to be an extremely violent phenomenon," Governor Ricardo Rossello said. "We have not experienced an event of this magnitude in our modern history." Puerto Rico had long been spared from a direct hit by hurricanes that tend to veer north or south of the island. The last Category 4 hurricane landfall in Puerto Rico occurred in 1932, and the strongest storm to ever hit the island was San Felipe in 1928 with winds of 160mph. More than 4,400 people were placed in shelters by late Tuesday, along with 105 pets, Governor Rossello said.

