Top baby names revealed: Is yours in the top 100?

An Olivia or an Oliver born last year is hardly one in a million - in fact they might not be the only one in their class.

The two names have been crowned the most popular choices for babies born last year in latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The girls' listings saw former second-place Olivia take over from the previous top choice Amelia, while Oliver remained the most popular boys name for the fourth year running.

Harper saw the biggest jump in popularity over the last ten years - perhaps owing its surge to celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham, who gave their daughter the name in 2011.

You can check where your name comes in the top 100 baby names using an interactive tool on the ONS website.