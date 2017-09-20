British scientists discover vital role played by fertility 'master gene' that could improve IVF treatment

Pioneering British scientists have discovered the key role played by a fertility "master gene" that could shed new light on the causes of infertility and miscarriage and improve the chances of people who want to have a baby using IVF.

Scientists at London's Francis Crick Institute discovered the vital role the Oct4 gene played in a viable pregnancy through editing DNA in human embryo - otherwise known as gene-editing.

This is the first time that genome editing has been used to study gene function in human embryos, which could help scientists to better understand the biology of early development in humans.

The research is controversial as it involves altering "germ line" genes in embryos that could be inherited by future generations.

The study, published in the journal Nature, found Oct4 appeared to be necessary for an embryo to become a blastocyst, a tiny ball of 200 cells that develops a week after conception and marks a key point in embryonic growth.

The research found fewer than a fifth of the test embryos reached the blastocyst stage without Oct4.

Only when an embryo successfully reaches the blastocyst stage does it stand any chance of implanting in the womb.