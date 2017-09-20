Weather: Wet and windy in the northwest but bright elsewhere

Today: Wet and windy weather spreading across northern and some western parts today, with some heavy rain likely across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Elsewhere, staying largely dry with warm sunny spells, although the odd spot of light rain is possible.

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain continuing over Scotland, Wales and western and northern parts of England. Staying mostly dry across the rest of England. Rain clearing Northern Ireland with clear spells developing.

Thursday: Cloud and rain, heavy at times, spreading slowly and erratically east across England and Wales, but staying largely dry in the southeast. Turning brighter to the west, with scattered showers.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Staying mostly dry, bright and warm in the south and east with sunny spells. However, bands of rain and strong winds moving across the north and west at times.