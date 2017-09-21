A chilly night ahead

A colder night ahead as temperatures slide under clearer skies - very chilly out in rural spots and close to freezing and a grass frost in places. This will leave a nippy start for those up bright and early - but perky sunshine into Friday morning.

There will be cloudy skies into the north and west with rain expected in these areas into the afternoon - heavy through parts of Scotland and Wales with a brisk blustery wind. Elsewhere, it will be drier with the best of the sunshine in the east, and highs of 18-20C.