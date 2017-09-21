Patient care will 'suffer' if Government doesn't 'get to grips' with looming doctors crisis, says BMA

The NHS in England is facing a "crisis" because it is struggling to recruit and retain enough doctors, leading medics have warned.

In a damning report on the state of the health service, the British Medical Association (BMA) said the NHS is at "breaking point" and patient care will "suffer" if the government doesn't "get to grips" with the situation.

The study found there has been a 13% drop in applications to medical school since 2013 - and almost half of EU doctors are considering leaving the health service since the referendum result.

The BMA warned that the "understaffed and chronically underfunded" NHS is having a "huge impact" on doctors' morale and wellbeing.

The report also stated that: