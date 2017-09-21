Deliveroo's accounts lay bare its growing pains

Deliveroo's accounts for 2016 have been published this morning and they are a rather interesting read.

Here's a takeaway menu of observations.

1) The leap in sales is striking. They've accelerated away, like a delivery bike with a internal combustion engine strapped to it, from £18.1m in 2015 to £128.6 million. Understandably the company is pointing to this a sign of rude health and sparkling potential.

2) Less impressively, the company is currently failing to cover its basic costs and is heavily loss-making. Deliveroo has paid out a rather incredible £142m, much of it promoting the business. The company has been very successful at raising money from investors, and that money is being spent like there's no tomorrow.

3) Deliveroo is going global. By the end of 2016 the company was operating in 12 countries and 120 cities. Millions of pounds were poured into operations in France, Germany, Australia and Singapore in particular.