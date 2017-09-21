Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Fresh calls to stop production of 'fire risk' plastic backed fridges and freezers

Which? warned that lives were being put at risk by 'inadequate' fire safety standards. Credit: London Fire Brigade

Many households are being put at risk by "inadequate" fire safety standards for fridges and freezers, the consumer group Which? has warned.

It has added to pressure on major manufacturers to stop using non-flame retardant plastic backing on the white goods after concerns were raised over their safety.

The group has now backed a call from the London Fire Brigade urging manufacturers to stop using the potentially flammable backing on fridges and freezers.

The fire service says there is nearly one fire a day involving white goods in the capital alone - and they can be deadly.

The devastating fire at Grenfell Tower is thought to have started when a fridge caught alight.

A fire service test showing a plastic-backed versus a metal-backed fridge in fire tests. Credit: London Fire Brigade

Which? says it has "significant concerns about the safety" of some models of fridges and freezers and that current British standards are "clearly deficient and inadequate".

The group is now highlighting information on the backing material type for all individual refrigeration appliances on its website, and is noting concerns on more than 230 models.

It has urged manufacturers to voluntarily stop producing non-flame retardant plastic backing on fridges, freezers and fridge freezers.

Manufacturers must immediately stop making fridges, freezers and fridge freezers to a standard ​that they know is clearly deficient and inadequate, and could potentially be putting people's lives at risk.

This once again shows that the UK's product safety regime is simply not fit-for-purpose and the Government can no longer continue to allow it to fail.

– Alex Neill, Managing Director of Which? Home and Product Services