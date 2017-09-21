Fresh calls to stop production of 'fire risk' plastic backed fridges and freezers

Many households are being put at risk by "inadequate" fire safety standards for fridges and freezers, the consumer group Which? has warned.

It has added to pressure on major manufacturers to stop using non-flame retardant plastic backing on the white goods after concerns were raised over their safety.

The group has now backed a call from the London Fire Brigade urging manufacturers to stop using the potentially flammable backing on fridges and freezers.

The fire service says there is nearly one fire a day involving white goods in the capital alone - and they can be deadly.

The devastating fire at Grenfell Tower is thought to have started when a fridge caught alight.