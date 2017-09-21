Invictus Games 2017: Participants are winners before competition begins
There was one flight out of Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon on which the passengers all felt like winners even before they begin the competition towards which they are now flying.
It's because the men and women on board the Air Canada flight to Toronto have already overcome some battles of their own.
For some it was a fight against some traumatic physical changes - the loss of one, two or even three limbs.
For others it's been a fight against some serious mental health issues which left them on the brink of suicide.
They've all sustained those injuries on a military battlefield: in Iraq or Afghanistan.
And the Invictus Games in Toronto - which gets underway this weekend with Prince Harry at the Opening Ceremony - will bring together 550 competitors from 17 nations.
Those nations include Afghanistan, UK, Denmark, France, Ukraine, USA and Iraq.
They will compete in 12 sports including swimming, athletics, wheelchair rugby, and, for the first time this year, golf.
Prince Harry, who founded the Games in 2014, will be at the events all week.
It's expected his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle will also make an appearance in Toronto.
She films her TV series Suits in the city and has lived there for the past seven years.
ITV News has been following Michelle Partington as she trained for the Invictus Games.
She was a former Flight Lieutenant medic in the RAF and suffered from acute Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome on her return from three tough tours on the Afghan frontline.
Picking up severely injured and dying men and women from the battlefield left her traumatised and contemplating taking her own life.
Michelle told ITV News that Prince Harry and the Invictus Games had "saved her life".
She told me she was 80% certain she would not be speaking to our cameras now had she not been entered into the trials for Invictus.
And the Michelle we saw before she departed for Toronto was a completely different Michelle to the one we first filmed with in 2015.
So as she, and around 100 other British competitors took off on the flight to Canada, they are all looking forward to competing for medals for their country.
But many of them already feel they've won a medal just by being on that plane.