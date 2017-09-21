Invictus Games 2017: Participants are winners before competition begins

There was one flight out of Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon on which the passengers all felt like winners even before they begin the competition towards which they are now flying.

It's because the men and women on board the Air Canada flight to Toronto have already overcome some battles of their own.

For some it was a fight against some traumatic physical changes - the loss of one, two or even three limbs.

For others it's been a fight against some serious mental health issues which left them on the brink of suicide.

They've all sustained those injuries on a military battlefield: in Iraq or Afghanistan.

And the Invictus Games in Toronto - which gets underway this weekend with Prince Harry at the Opening Ceremony - will bring together 550 competitors from 17 nations.