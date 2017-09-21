Kim Jong-un: 'Deranged' Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat

Kim Jong-un has reportedly called US President Donald Trump "deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for his threats.

The North Korean leader also described Mr Trump as "unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country", adding that he is "a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire."

In the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim said Mr Trump's remarks at the UN General Speech on Tuesday have convinced him "that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last."

He added that he is "thinking hard" about his response, but the president will "pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying" North Korea.