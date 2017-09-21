Man jailed for spreading IS terrorist propaganda on WhatsApp and YouTube

Taha Hussain was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison Credit: PA

A man who spread terrorist propaganda which said politicians, police and soldiers were the "best of all people to kill" has been jailed. Taha Hussain was 19 when he began sharing videos and audio files on social media attempting to justify the Charlie Hebdo and Paris terror attacks. He also offered advice to those contemplating going to Syria to join the Islamic State terror group, Kingston Crown Court previously heard. The 21-year-old, from Slough in Berkshire, was found guilty at the Old Bailey in July of seven charges of disseminating terror documents on YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram apps. Hussain had also filmed himself driving past Windsor Castle and Victoria Barracks, home to the Coldstream Guards, a night after the Paris terror attacks. Shouts of "Allahu akhbar" and "burn in hell" were also said to have been heard.

Hussain driving towards Windsor Castle the day after the Paris attacks in November 2015. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Sentencing Hussain to four and a half years in prison, Judge Paul Dodgson described some of the evidence as "chilling", particularly in light of recent terror attacks in the UK. "The Windsor videos illustrated quite graphically what his (Hussain's) state of mind was at the time," he said. The trial heard Hussain attended Islamic "road shows" and became increasingly extreme in the two years before his arrest in August last year.

Hussain holding an Islamic State flag during a demonstration outside a London mosque. Credit: PA

One document shared by Hussain included an article which offered advice to would-be terrorists on how to prepare, how to get past airport security, how to conceal their intentions from their parents - as the defendant had done - and how to behave on arriving in Syria. Another file offered advice to fighters who could not travel abroad to "kill the kuffar (unbeliever) in their own country". The judge said the jury rejected the defence that Hussain did not understand the content, or that he did not look at the videos he was sharing.

Hussain has now expressed remorse for his actions, the court heard. Credit: Thames Valley Police