Police release 21-year-old arrested over Parsons Green Tube attack
A 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack has been released from custody, Scotland Yard said.
The man, believed to be Yahyah Farroukh, was arrested outside a chicken shop in Hounslow late on Saturday night following the bombing of a District Line train at Parsons Green station last Friday morning
Four other men and a boy have been arrested over the incident, which injured 30 people, but no charges have been laid.
The 21-year-old was being held after a warrant for his detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates' Court, but that ran out today and he has since been released.
The man's release comes after detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy in Thornton Heath just after midnight on Thursday.
Officers have begun a search of the property where the teenager was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.
Earlier this week three men - aged 48, 30 and 25 - were arrested at two different properties in Newport in Wales.
Exclusive pictures obtained by ITV News showed the 25-year-old man surrounded by officers on the street after the arrest just after 7pm on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old, believed to be the suspected bomber, was arrested at Dover's ferry port on Saturday.
