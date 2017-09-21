Police release 21-year-old arrested over Parsons Green Tube attack

A 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack has been released from custody, Scotland Yard said.

The man, believed to be Yahyah Farroukh, was arrested outside a chicken shop in Hounslow late on Saturday night following the bombing of a District Line train at Parsons Green station last Friday morning

Four other men and a boy have been arrested over the incident, which injured 30 people, but no charges have been laid.

The 21-year-old was being held after a warrant for his detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates' Court, but that ran out today and he has since been released.